Generac Holdings Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.54 Per Share (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Generac in a report released on Thursday, November 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.53. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $5.32 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

Generac Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

