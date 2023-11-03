General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Markel Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.68. The stock had a trading volume of 103,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,329. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,930 shares of company stock worth $16,956,890 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

