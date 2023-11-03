Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Given “Market Perform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Generation Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.05.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Generation Bio by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 1.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

