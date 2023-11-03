Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Down to $4.88

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $4.65. Genius Sports shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 157,768 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GENI. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.57 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 46.77% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its position in Genius Sports by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 738,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,202 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 83.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Genius Sports by 26.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,047,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after buying an additional 1,491,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

