Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.52. 73,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,788. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.58. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

