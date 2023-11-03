Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $484.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Insider Transactions at Gladstone Investment

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,375.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

