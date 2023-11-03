Gladstone Land (LAND) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.59 million, a PE ratio of -46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the third quarter worth $39,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

