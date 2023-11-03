Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on GKOS. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Glaukos alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of GKOS opened at $64.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.60. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,346,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 304.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 520,758 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,771,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,593,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,075,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.