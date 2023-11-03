Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4,252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 122,882 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at $409,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,942,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

