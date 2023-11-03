Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Releases Earnings Results

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

Shares of GTE opened at $7.06 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.13. The firm has a market cap of $235.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

