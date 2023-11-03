Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $138.49

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $138.49 and last traded at $135.03, with a volume of 33356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.10.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $59,043.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $317,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $281,875.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 11.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

