Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of GCBC stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.38. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $39.90.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

About Greene County Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

