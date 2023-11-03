Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of GCBC stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.38. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $39.90.
Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.22%.
About Greene County Bancorp
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
