Greenridge Global Comments on Society Pass Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Greenridge Global issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Society Pass in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Greenridge Global currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Society Pass’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Society Pass in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

SOPA stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. Society Pass has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.01.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 149.32% and a negative net margin of 317.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Society Pass in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Society Pass by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Society Pass by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Society Pass by 1,478.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

