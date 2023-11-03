Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $30.76

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.76, but opened at $28.40. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 693 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Simec

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.