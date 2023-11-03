GSK (NYSE:GSK) Shares Gap Down to $35.70

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.70, but opened at $34.25. GSK shares last traded at $34.37, with a volume of 1,914,767 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,553.75.

Get GSK alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GSK

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 115.8% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 215.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in GSK during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.