Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target Lowered to C$55.00 at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$40.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$25.52 and a 52 week high of C$46.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.50.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 241.88%. The company had revenue of C$61.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.5392971 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is -71.96%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

