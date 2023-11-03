Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Holdings Increased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,874 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 1.32% of Guidewire Software worth $82,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,671. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,394.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

