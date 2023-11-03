Hancock Whitney (HWC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ: HWC):

10/31/2023 – Hancock Whitney was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2023 – Hancock Whitney was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/18/2023 – Hancock Whitney had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Hancock Whitney had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Hancock Whitney was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/10/2023 – Hancock Whitney had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $43.00 to $38.00.

10/5/2023 – Hancock Whitney is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Hancock Whitney was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2023 – Hancock Whitney had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2023 – Hancock Whitney was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/19/2023 – Hancock Whitney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2023 – Hancock Whitney had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $49.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2023 – Hancock Whitney was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

9/7/2023 – Hancock Whitney was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ HWC traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,139. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,167,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,279,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,744,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 648,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 481,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

