Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.31.

HWC stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

