Hanmi Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAFC. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HAFC opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $482.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.