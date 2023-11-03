HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 172 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 22,694.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,371,424 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,321,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,482,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,034,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,358.33, for a total value of $9,537,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,268.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total value of $2,546,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,358.33, for a total value of $9,537,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,268.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,425 shares of company stock valued at $33,154,603. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,698.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,027.04 and a 52 week high of $6,525.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5,964.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,001.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $118.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 455.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.