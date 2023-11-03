HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,541,000 after buying an additional 658,629 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 34.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,135 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AMETEK by 61.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,393,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $143.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.57 and a 12-month high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.75.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

