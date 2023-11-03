HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,821 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Altria Group stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

