HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,534 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after buying an additional 645,147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IVW opened at $68.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

