HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $831,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $211.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.73. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

