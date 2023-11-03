HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $898,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,091,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $349,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,419.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,659,811. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $65.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.22. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Get Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.