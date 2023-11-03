HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $951,000 Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.71.

Hershey Trading Up 0.9 %

Hershey stock opened at $189.55 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

