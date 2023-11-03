HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $975,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,017,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 40.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,142,000 after acquiring an additional 629,477 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Fiserv by 21.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,557,000 after purchasing an additional 266,154 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Up 2.5 %

FISV opened at $117.81 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

