HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 110.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paychex Stock Performance
Paychex stock opened at $112.47 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.38.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
