HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $454,751,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $247.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.78 and a 200 day moving average of $245.75. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $151.34 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

