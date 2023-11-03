HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 13,960 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,960 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

