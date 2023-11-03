HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 993,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,772,000 after purchasing an additional 143,929 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 51,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 205,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $104.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $116.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

