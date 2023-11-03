HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 5,301 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,091,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,032 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $177.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $142.76 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

