HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,592 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.18% of Farmers National Banc worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMNB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 28.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after buying an additional 162,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMNB. StockNews.com downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

