HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,721 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $43.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

