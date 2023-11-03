HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Cut to $281.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $281.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $297.41.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $227.92 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $207.24 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.54 and a 200 day moving average of $269.97. The stock has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,474,000 after purchasing an additional 213,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,861,000 after buying an additional 149,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after acquiring an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.