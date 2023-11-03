Head-To-Head Comparison: Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) & Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF)

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) and Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Criteo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Criteo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Criteo and Ascential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $2.02 billion 0.69 $8.95 million $0.10 248.90 Ascential N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than Ascential.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Criteo and Ascential, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 1 4 5 0 2.40 Ascential 0 0 1 0 3.00

Criteo presently has a consensus target price of $39.44, indicating a potential upside of 60.08%. Given Criteo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Criteo is more favorable than Ascential.

Profitability

This table compares Criteo and Ascential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 0.38% 5.97% 2.89% Ascential N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Criteo beats Ascential on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Criteo

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. It also offers Criteo AI Engine solutions, including lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies, as well as fast data collection and retrieval using multi-layered caching infrastructure; and experimentation platform, an offline/online testing platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. In addition, the company provides Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media solutions, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. Further, it offers real-time advertising technology and trading infrastructure, delivering advanced media buying, selling, and packaging capabilities for media owners, agencies, performance advertisers, and third-party AdTech platforms. It serves companies in digital retail, travel, and classifieds industries. Criteo S.A. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools and events. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016. Ascential plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

