Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.92 Per Share

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Henderson International Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HINT opened at GBX 157.82 ($1.92) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £309.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,308.33. Henderson International Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 148.45 ($1.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 184.98 ($2.25). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.34.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

