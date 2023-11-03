Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $10.50 to $9.50 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $517.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 288,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.