Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $147.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.97 and a 200-day moving average of $167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

