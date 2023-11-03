Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 18,422 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ichor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ichor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $515,693.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,639.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,552 shares of company stock worth $3,478,017. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $25.68 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $752.42 million, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 2.01.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Ichor had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $185.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

