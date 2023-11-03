Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stake Increased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,762,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,917,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 98,061.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 80.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.62. 53,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

