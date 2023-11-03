HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HTBI. TheStreet downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $372.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 68.8% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 49,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

