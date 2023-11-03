Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens downgraded Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.58.

Shares of TWNK opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $33.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

