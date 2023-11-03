Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Given New GBX 835 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 870 ($10.59) to GBX 835 ($10.16) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.86% from the company’s previous close.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:HWDN traded up GBX 22.60 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 648 ($7.89). 4,534,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,688. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 534.40 ($6.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 766.60 ($9.33). The company has a market cap of £3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,063.93, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 698.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 692.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howden Joinery Group

In related news, insider Louis Eperjesi bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 628 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £19,468 ($23,689.46). In related news, insider Louis Eperjesi bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 628 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £19,468 ($23,689.46). Also, insider Andrew Livingston sold 50,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 737 ($8.97), for a total value of £373,762.18 ($454,809.17). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,162 shares of company stock worth $1,991,471. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

