Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) PT Lowered to GBX 835 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 870 ($10.59) to GBX 835 ($10.16) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($10.59) to GBX 835 ($10.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 761 ($9.26).

Shares of LON HWDN traded up GBX 22.60 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 648 ($7.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,688. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 534.40 ($6.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 766.60 ($9.33). The company has a market cap of £3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,063.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 698.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 692.03.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Louis Eperjesi acquired 3,100 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 628 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £19,468 ($23,689.46). In other news, insider Louis Eperjesi purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 628 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £19,468 ($23,689.46). Also, insider Andrew Livingston sold 50,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 737 ($8.97), for a total transaction of £373,762.18 ($454,809.17). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,471 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

