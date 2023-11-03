Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $570.00 Price Target at Stephens

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stephens from $575.00 to $570.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.85.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $480.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. Humana has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

