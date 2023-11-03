Humana (NYSE:HUM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana updated its FY23 guidance to at least $28.25 EPS.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $475.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $570.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.94.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens cut their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $151,766,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Humana by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 36.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

