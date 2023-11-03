Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Gap Down to $523.69

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $523.69, but opened at $500.34. Humana shares last traded at $513.53, with a volume of 330,458 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.10.

Humana Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $491.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $593,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Humana by 11.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 464,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,056,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Humana by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

