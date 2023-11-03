Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stake Cut by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up about 0.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,482 shares of company stock valued at $768,152. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.84. The company had a trading volume of 22,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,207. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.63 and its 200-day moving average is $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $247.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.